"Hons" group hopes to launch new festival

BALTIMORE — There's now a noticeable absence of the "Hon" spirit in Hampden.

Cafe Hon has been closed, and the iconic HonFest just announced that it's shutting down after 30 years - but a local group of "Hons" are determined to keep the party going.

Since the early 1990s, Hampden has been hailed as "Hon" headquarters, celebrating the loud-and-proud Baltimore women of yesteryear with big bouffant hair, cat-eye glasses, and all things pink and flamingo-related.

The Baltimore Hon Hive is a social group, initially composed of HonFest winners, and they announced this morning that the "Hon" tradition "is not going anywhere."

The group has been around since 2016 and is now recruiting members for its "new and improved" Hive. It also has a planning meeting this Saturday at the Raven Inn on Loch Raven Boulevard.

They said: