"We will miss all of you": Hampden says goodbye to HONfest after three decades

BALTIMORE — HONfest is an annual tradition in North Baltimore's Hampden community.

The event's organizers on Thursday announced plans to retire, bringing an end to a 30-year run.

Each June local artisans, musicians and vendors would gather for a weekend along 'The Avenue' on W. 36th Street, attracting thousands of visitors.

Often times women attending the event would sport beehive hairdos, dressed up in in full unique "Hon" attire.

“Hon," short for "honey," is a historic term of endearment long used by area locals.

"It was an amazing festival which brought joy to so many people for many years," said Wendy Sites in a letter to HONfest vendors. "You, the vendors who have come to HONfest, are a special breed of people; kind, loving and generous."

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the area, reacted by acknowledging the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to host such an event.

"Festivals are not easy to put on," said Ramos. "I would like to thank the organizers who have been working so hard on this festival for so long."

While HONfest is no more, Hampdenfest, a separate neighborhood tradition, is expected to return in summer 2024 after having been canceled last year.