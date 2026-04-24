Mr. Trash Wheel's birthday, tacos and tequila and farm animals in the Weekend Planner

Well, Mother Nature is not going to be as kind to us this weekend as she has been, with a soggy Saturday lingering into Sunday. But we've got a few events in the Weekend Planner that you can enjoy indoors.

Mr. Trash Wheel's Birthday

When: Saturday April 25, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Public Works Experience, 751 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

What: Mr. Trash Wheel, Baltimore's beloved trash interceptor, is turning 12. Come party with art, music and fun at a lawn party. Guests will also get an exclusive look at the Mr. Trash Wheel (Hero of the Harbor) music video. Tickets are $55 online and $60 at the door. Money raised will go toward the Waterfront Partnership's Harbor Scholars program.

Tacos'n Taps

When: Saturday April 25, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Cow Palace at Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium

What: Indulge in tacos and tequila at the fairgrounds. A ticket gets you a souvenir glass and samples of more than 60 beers, mezcals and tequilas. There will also be 15+ food trucks, taquerias and Mexican restaurants on site. Click here to get tickets.

Ag-Stravaganza

When: Saturday April 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Harford County Agricultural Center, 3519 – 3525 Conowingo Road, Street

What: Harford County is celebrating Earth Day, America's 250th birthday and agriculture with the Ag-Stravaganza. It is a free family event featuring farm animals, colonial crafts, historic demonstrations and tree planting.