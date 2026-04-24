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Mr. Trash Wheel's birthday, tacos and tequila and farm animals in the Weekend Planner

weekend planner
WMAR
weekend planner
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Well, Mother Nature is not going to be as kind to us this weekend as she has been, with a soggy Saturday lingering into Sunday. But we've got a few events in the Weekend Planner that you can enjoy indoors.

Mr. Trash Wheel's Birthday

When: Saturday April 25, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Public Works Experience, 751 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
What: Mr. Trash Wheel, Baltimore's beloved trash interceptor, is turning 12. Come party with art, music and fun at a lawn party. Guests will also get an exclusive look at the Mr. Trash Wheel (Hero of the Harbor) music video. Tickets are $55 online and $60 at the door. Money raised will go toward the Waterfront Partnership's Harbor Scholars program.

Tacos'n Taps

When: Saturday April 25, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Cow Palace at Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium
What: Indulge in tacos and tequila at the fairgrounds. A ticket gets you a souvenir glass and samples of more than 60 beers, mezcals and tequilas. There will also be 15+ food trucks, taquerias and Mexican restaurants on site. Click here to get tickets.

Ag-Stravaganza

When: Saturday April 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Harford County Agricultural Center, 3519 – 3525 Conowingo Road, Street
What: Harford County is celebrating Earth Day, America's 250th birthday and agriculture with the Ag-Stravaganza. It is a free family event featuring farm animals, colonial crafts, historic demonstrations and tree planting.

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