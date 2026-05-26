Kehlani World Tour: Grammy-winning R&B star coming to Maryland

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Kehlani has announced The Kehlani World Tour: North America, with Maryland among the stops.

She is set to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on August 27, 2026.

The tour follows the release of Kehlani's self-titled album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after moving 69,000 units in its first week—the biggest debut for a female R&B artist so far this year.

The album features Kehlani's hit record "Folded," which earned her two Grammy Awards after becoming the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history, spending 17 weeks at the top and counting.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.