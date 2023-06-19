'Hidden Gems' of Maryland 2023 edition

The last two summers we took you around Maryland to show you cool places to visit and some of the best crab houses on the east coast.

This time, we're looking at fun activities to do this summer!

Check out our picks for places to visit and maybe we'll see you there!

And, be sure to let us know about any you know that we missed.

#1 Monster Mini Golf:

Looking to do some putt putt? Monster Mini Golf offers a glow in the dark experience with 18 holes. The monsters interact with golfers at every turn. With locations in Jessup and Towson, they also offer laser tag, a gaming arcade and laser maze!

Contributed Photos

#2 Wonderfly Arena:

Wonderfly Arena is a sports facility featuring 13,000 square feet of private event space, a FIFA-grade turf field, corporate event services, private event services and a virtual reality lounge. The space is good for adult parties featuring field games like bubble ball, archery tag and glow in the dark dodgeball. The arena has locations in both Arbutus and Timonium.

#3 Autobahn Indoor Speedway:

Got a need for speed? Well look no further! This indoor racetrack features professionally designed Grand Prix-style tracks. Live lap times are displayed for racers and results printed at the end of each race. Up to 10 karts can race at the same time on each track. The philosophy at Autobahn is: "No speed limit!" The racetrack is located in Howard County.

#4 Rage Room:

Looking to blow off some steam after work? The Rage Arena is an entertainment facility where you can unleash your rage on breakable items. You'll be given a sledgehammer or bat and you can just break items like a TV or go to town on an old car!

#5 Players Fun Zone:

No matter what kind of fun you're looking for, Players has you covered. Batting cages, laser tag, glow in the dark miniature golf, bumper cars and arcade games ... all under one roof in Westminster.

#6 Urban Air Adventure Park:

It might be impossible to try everything during one visit to Urban Air. There is something for everyone, whether it's rides, trampoline jumping, go-karting, bowling or golfing. Urban Air has several different Maryland locations including in White Marsh, Glen Burnie, Laurel and Frederick.

#7 Sandy Spring Adventure Park:

Touted as the largest man-made outdoor climbing park in the world, test yourself with nearly 250 European inspired challenges that will have you zipping across bridges and trees. Anyone over 5-years-old is welcome to participate.

#8 Hyper Kidz:

A prefect place for parents to let their little ones get out all their energy. With two locations in Columbia and Owings Mills, this soft indoor playground offers a safe fun way for kids to climb, run, think, interact, explore, and chase their imaginations

#9 Me Land:

Located in Frederick and Gaitherburg, Me Land is a place for kids to play all day with tons of slides, games, courses and structures.

#10 Top Gun Batting Cages

Situated in the Eldersburg/Sykesville area of Carroll County, this veteran owned indoor family entertainment center is fully dedicated to baseball and softball. Top Gun offers HitTrax, a one-of-a-kind live digital batting practice experience that keeps track of all your favorite stats.

#11 Crofton Go-Kart Raceway

Drive your own downsized Formula 1 race car around a half-mile long outdoor course with over 20 spine tingling turns!!

#12 Five Iron Golf

Putting a modern spin on an old classic, Five Iron delivers an inclusive way to experience golf. For the serious golfer, Five Iron hosts high-tech Trackman simulators, access to professionals and leagues. For the casual player, the spaces offers other events like a full-service bar and table games like ping pong and shuffleboard!

#13 Baltimore Helicopter Tours

A way to sight see from a distance, the helicopter tours in Baltimore offer an experience for any season. The tours take you to amazing sites such as Fort McHenry, Patterson Park, the Inner Harbor, the USS Constellation, and the Annapolis Marina.

#14 Indoor Skydiving

For those of you who love the thrill, just not from thousands of feet in the air.... iFly World in Baltimore is the place for you. The indoor skydiving experience is taken to a different level here, they also offer instructions on flying for all ages!

#15 OC Parasail

Do you love the ocean, the wind in your face, the sound of the birds, well this place offers all that from a great view! OC Parasail has operated over 400,000 flights since 1984 and they show no signs of stopping now. They even offer and professional photo package to document your experience!

#16 Southern Maryland Paintball

If you're looking for a great place to have a friendly bout with your peers, look no further then SMP. Along with paintballing, they offer airsofting, gellyball, and axe throwing!

#17 Escape Time

Think you could escape in time? Put you and your friends and family through the ultimate test at Escape Time. The escape rooms offer a great team-building experience with their award-winning rooms. They have locations in Baltimore, Annapolis, and the Eastern Shore.

#18 Urban Axes/Stumpy's Hatchet House

Two places to test your aim in a safe environment. Both Stumpy's and Urban Axes offers great deals for you and your friends to get a first time experience throwing axes!

#19 Chesapeake Beach Water Park

This water park is a great way to beat the heat this summer! The park comes with a lazy river and two large water slides. Also a kiddie area for the kids!

#20 Island Green

Located in Westminster, this island themed restaurant is open year round and they're home to Carroll's best burger and runner up for best crab cake. They offer live music, private suites and golf! They have mini golf, a driving range, a kids zone, golf lessons and golf memberships. They also feature events like live music and trivia nights.