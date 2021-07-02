The hidden gems of Maryland

Things are heating up across the state! With the weather taking a turn towards sunny and COVID restrictions lifting across the state, you may be trying to plan for a vacation or even a weekend getaway.

We've compiled the top places that every Marylander or person visiting the Old Line State should go to! Take a look!

Boordy Vineyards:

Originally founded in 1945 by Philip and Jocelyn Wagner in Baltimore, Boordy’s was Maryland’s first commercial winery. Whether you’re craving a red or a white or something in between, you’re sure to find something you’ll love!

Kenneth Garrett Boordy Vineyard, Baltimore MD

Richardson Farms:

This family owned and operated farm and market in White Marsh has come a long way from their start in 1930. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., this farm which features 29,000 square feet of greenhouses has become a staple in Maryland agriculture! They serve fresh chicken and local poultry in their market and their greenhouse has wonderful options to brighten your space!

Sherwood Gardens:

Located in Northeast Baltimore, this garden not only features countless beautiful views of flowers, but during the summer holds a live music series! They’re also famous for their annual tulip display which runs from April through May!

Cylburn Arboretum:

This 200-acre beautiful space features gorgeous gardens, trails and a historic mansion! While the buildings are closed due to COVID, the trails, gardens, etc. are open to the public! Walking through this place allows you enjoy a wilderness experience in the city!

Ladew Topiary Gardens:

Nestled away in Monkton you’ll find 22 acres of beautiful gardens at Ladew Topiary Gardens. They are celebrating their 50th year as a public garden. There are over 100 larger-than-life topiary forms.

Millburn Orchard:

Voted by The Daily Meal as one of the best apple orchards in America, this orchard allows you to pick your own cherries, apples, grapes and more! Currently online reservations are open for their “U-Pick Cherry Adventures” and they have a number of Harvest Party Weekends throughout the summer!

Turkey Point Lighthouse:

The Turkey Point Light is a historic lighthouse at the head of the Chesapeake Bay! This lighthouse is the third highest light off the water in the bay. It was completed in 1833 and served as guide for ships to change their navigational course to the newly completed at the time C & D Canal.

Photos by Keith McEllhenney, taken on 1 June.

National Shrine Grotto of ​Our Lady of Lourdes:

Each year, thousands from around the world flock to this free natural shrine at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. The beautiful mountainside treasure is devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary and features one of the oldest American replicas of France’s Lourdes Grotto. While you’re there, light a candle at the grotto cave and visit a pool surrounded by taps that are said to flow with holy spring water.

WMAR2

WMAR-2

Cunningham Falls:

So we say go ahead and chase the waterfalls… at Cunningham Falls in Frederick County. The hiking trails and playgrounds are a great way to spend time outdoors. Cunningham Falls, tucked inside Cunningham Falls State Park, is the largest cascading waterfall in Maryland.

Kelly Groft

Catoctin Wildlife Preserve :

About 8 minutes away from Cunningham Falls is the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve. The 50-acre park is home to over 600 exotic animals and provides a great hands-on experience for the entire family.

Kelly Groft

Kelly Groft

Kelly Groft

Eden Mill Park and Recreation Center:

Lace up your hiking shoes or put the kayak on the roof and head to Pylesville in Harford County. Eden Mill park is 118 acres where you can hike, canoe/kayak and enjoy a picnic lunch. The grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk. During the week you can also visit the nature center and historic grist mill museum.

Concord Point Lighthouse:

We are particularly fond of the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre De Grace, but Maryland has a dozen beautiful lighthouses, some sprinkled throughout this list. The Concord Point Lighthouse is the second oldest in the state, built in 1827. It sits where the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay. You can map out your entire summer just touring Maryland’s lighthouses.

Crystal Grotto Caverns:

The family owned natural caverns were discovered in 1920, and are said to have the most formations per square foot than anywhere in the world. Daily tours are offered year round. Don’t worry, anytime is a good time to visit, as the cave is always a cool 54 degrees.

Greenbrier State Park:

Looking for a nice swimming spot to cool off during the scorching hot summer? Greenbrier State Park has it all at a very low price. This large man made freshwater lake is good for boating and fishing as well. If you prefer to just soak in some sun, grab a chair and sit out on the sandy beach. Campsites are also available for overnight trips.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Greenbrier State Park

Rocks State Park:

Rocks State Park is 855 acres of land in Harford County. A great place for hiking, fishing, swimming and tubing. Among the attractions is Kilgore Falls, Maryland’s second highest vertical drop waterfall and the King and Queen Seat, which sits 190 feet above Deer Creek.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Kilgore Falls at the Falling Branch area of Rocks State Park in Harford County

Maryland Department of Natural Resources King and Queen Seat at Rocks State Park

The Brown House Meadows:

If your children love to be outdoors, then you have to check out Meadow Mornings at The Brown House Meadows. All summer they have planned events to get your child outside. If flowers are what you want, they have u-pick flower fields. They open July 9 for the 2021 season and will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9am-1pm.

Olivia Hartlaub

Olivia Hartlaub

Olivia Hartlaub

Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum:

While born in Boston, Edgar Allan Poe would become a famed writer at his home in Baltimore. The home he lived in is now a museum. You can visit his home, stop at The Horse You Came In On Saloon to raise a glass, and visit Poe’s grave.

Babe Ruth Museum:

Get a glimpse into the life of baseball legend Babe Ruth. From his time growing up in the streets of Baltimore, to breaking records in the big leagues. Here you can learn about Babe Ruth, on and off the field.

Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum:

Head on over to this museum to see, touch and explore railroads! Throughout the summer there’s events and activities that range from train rides to sensory friendly plans for kids!

Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum:

If Maryland’s rich history in aviation is intriguing to you, than the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum has to be on your list of things to do. Along with normal exhibitions the museum plans several special events. You’ll want to check out their website before planning your trip.

The Ottobar:

First opened in downtown Baltimore in 1997, this limited capacity venue provides an intimate experience for any performance! This stage has seen the likes of The White Stripes, Jimmy Eat World, Death Cab For Cutie and much more! The best part? They have a ton of shows happening this summer!

The Horse You Came In On:

Established in 1775, the bar was the last destination before the mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe. The Horse is Baltimore’s oldest saloon and is the only bar in Maryland to exist before, during and after prohibition.

Ministry of Brewing:

Located on East Lombard Street, this bar brings together beer, food and an ambiance inside the former St. Michael’s Church! Named on of Esquire’s 27 Best Bars in America, this location is open six days a week and offers something for just about everyone!

Magooby's Joke House:

Looking for a laugh? Head over to Magooby’s! The Joke House features national headliners every week and has been voted the #1 comedy club in Baltimore every year the awards have been given! In August they have Comedy Central’s Roy Wood Jr. and also have a number of special events happening throughout the summer.

Tastee Zone:

Things are heating up across the state so why don’t you head over to Catonsville for some delicious frozen treats! This shop has some of the best shaved ice snowballs and that’s not all! They also have soft serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and more!

Christian Wheeler / Kelly Rau

Bengies Drive-in Theater:

While everyone knows about Bengies it is truly one of the things you have to experience while visiting Baltimore County. The drive-in opened June 6, 1956 and while it has gone through several upgrades, you still get that 1950’s experience

WMAR File

Friendly Farm Restaurant:

This family owned spot opened in Northern Baltimore County in 1959. If you have never tried a Maryland crab cake, Friendly Farm is a great place to start. The restaurant sits on a 200 acre farm and overlooks three different ponds, for a pretty spectacular view while you eat. The best part is the bottomless fries, sugar rolls with apple butter, cottage cheese, and vegetables that come along with your meal. Afterwards, enjoy some ice cream which is also included, before heading outside and feeding the ducks by the pond.

Tudor Hall:

Tucked away behind new developments in Harford County you’ll find Tudor Hall, the childhood home of John Wilkes Booth. The Booth family built this home as a country retreat. Volunteers open the home at scheduled times for tours.

Greenmount Cemetery (John Wilkes Booth):

Greenmount has a number of notable graves, including Elijah Jefferson Bond, the original patentee of the Ouija Board, but the most notable is likely John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. There’s also a tradition of placing pennies heads-up on the headstone as a way to counteract any “bad juju”.

Decoy Museum:

Check out the lighthouse, the promenade and shops in Havre De Grace, but do not forget the Decoy Museum. The museum was established over 30 year ago and shots off collections of some of the most amazing decoy ducks ever created.

Plumpton Park Zoo:

Looking to see some cute animals? Head on over to Rising Sun, Maryland! This zoo has a number of different animals from the bengal tiger all the way to the Binturong!

Gilpin's Falls Covered Bridge:

This bridge located in Cecil County was constructed in 1860-61 across North East Creek! Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008, this bridge has a span of 100 feet and length of 119 feet. It’s also closed to all vehicle traffic.

Walkersville Southern Railroad:

Sit back and relax in a 1920s passenger car while enjoying the sights of historic Frederick County during this hour plus train ride along a railroad built in the 1800s. Special themed rides are offered throughout the year including dinner trains leading up to Valentine's Day and meet and greets with Santa and the Easter Bunny during the holiday season, not to mention who done it murder mystery shows. Tickets sell out quickly, so book your trip now.

Mt. Olivet Cemetery:

Visit the final resting place of Francis Scott Key, who penned the Star Spangled Banner while witnessing the British bombard Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry during the war of 1812. The monument is quite the sight you can’t miss.

Way off Broadway:

Looking for some quality food and entertainment. Head to Way off Broadway, it’s a family owned dinner theater offering nightly musicals and plays such as Shrek, Sister Act, Happy Days, The Addams Family, Legally Blonde and more. So how does it work, well there is a full buffet before showtime. The waitstaff are also the cast members in the show. Tickets sell quickly, so don’t wait.

Adventure Park USA:

If you’re ever out driving in Frederick County and noticed a tall steel tower like structure and roller coaster overlooking I-70, that would be Adventure Park USA. It’s a one stop shop for all things fun. From inside activities like laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, and arcade games to outdoor amusement rides, go karting, and mini golf -- this spot has something for everyone in the family.

Historic Market Street:

Calling all diners and shoppers. Look no farther than Historic Market Street, which is lined with small locally owned boutiques and some of Frederick’s favorite restaurants. Be sure to walk through beautiful Carroll Creek Park nearby.

The Original Playhouse:

Parents with little ones, this is the place for you. Somewhere to play and learn. The Original Playhouse was founded by a Frederick County Public School teacher. It consists of six different themed rooms that allow children to use their imagination and motor skills whether through art, building, or reading.

Turn The Page Bookstore:

What’s better than coffee and a good book? This shop is both wrapped into one. Based out of a pre-Civil War town home in downtown Boonesboro, Turn the Page is owned by Bruce Wilder, husband of the famous best-selling author Nora Roberts, also known for her movies on Lifetime. You might even find Nora popping on by for a signing. Don’t worry, there’s a wide variety of books by tons of other writers. If you plan on visiting nearby Antietam Battlefield, go across the street and check in for the night at the Inn BoonsBoro, a bed and breakfast owned by Roberts featuring rooms based on characters in her books.

Palm Beach Willies:

Looking for an island vibe? PBW prides itself on creating an atmosphere for the outdoor lovers. From live music on the marina, to tasty food and drinks, this is the perfect place to dock and dine or even plan a wedding!

Palm Beach Willies

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad:

Looking for a beautiful and relaxing way to enjoy Maryland? Check out the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. For more than 30 years, they have been providing excursions for everyone in the mountains of Maryland. Something special about this excursion is that they offer specialty trains like The Polar Express ride, Murder Mystery Dinner, Family Pizza and more! So there’s a trip for everyone to enjoy!

National Capital Trolley Museum:

Currently only open on Saturday’s until further notice, this museum offers hourly guided tours and a streetcar ride! Their streetcar takes you back in history and through the woods, allowing you to imagine what life was like 130 years ago. They do recommend reserving a spot as space is currently limited.

Great Falls Canal Boat Rides:

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to ride a boat pulled by a mule? Well the Great Falls Canal takes you back to the 1800s to learn what life was like during those times for people who lived and worked on the canal!

Stronghold Sugarloaf Mountain:

Breathtaking views can be seen from this Registered Natural Landmark. The 800 foot high mountain sits 1,282 feet above sea level, and is the perfect place for picnicking, hiking, and horseback riding. We bet you’re asking, what’s up with the name Sugarloaf? Us too... Early hunters and pioneers apparently thought the mountain looked like sugar loaves, so that’s what they decided to call it. Oh, if you decide against the picnic, we recommend Comus Inn for a bite to eat.

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Experience Trail:

This self-guided driving tour winds for 125 miles of beautiful landscapes and waterscapes in the state before going through Delaware and ending in Philadelphia. Throughout the tour, there’s 45 designated sites that preserve where Harriet Tubman was born, lived, labored and fled from.

Suicide Bridge Seafood Restaurant & Riverboat Cruises:

If you take a trip along the Harriet Tubman Byway or you’re visiting the Dorchester County area, you can stop at the Suicide Bridge Restaurant for a crab feast! And after your meal, why not schedule a ride on one of their Choptank Riverboats!

Smith Island:

You’ll need to catch a ferry to visit Maryland’s only inhabited island on the Chesapeake Bay, Smith Island. As you can imagine it’s a great place for fresh seafood. If you make the Smith Island Center your first stop, then you can pick up a map to guide you on your walk around the island.

Smith Island Cake:

Every state has a signature dessert, but none are like the 10 glorious layers of the Smith Island Cake. The origin of the cake dates back to the 1800’s. Families would send the cake out with the men when they went on their autumn oyster harvest. If you see it on a menu, it’s a MUST try.

Chouquette Chocolates:

Have a sweet tooth? Visit this candy store dedicated to a wide variety of chocolate delights! From confection puzzles, to chocolate-covered cicadas, this place is sure to have a sweet treat for all to eat!

Chouquette Chocolates

1840s Ballroom:

Located in the heart of Baltimore city lies a beautiful, historic boutique hotel perfect for an elegant stay! This venue is perfect for events inside and out, just steps away from the Harbor.

Kyle O'Toole

Fossil Hunting at Calvert Cliffs State Park:

If you love digging in the sand for a bit of history Calvert Cliffs open beach is the place for you. Over 600 species of fossils have been found, dating back 10 to 20 million years ago!

Maryland DNR Calvert Cliffs

Cove Point Lighthouse:

Cove Point Lighthouse is a great spot to catch views of Calvert Cliffs.The lighthouse and keeper’s home sits along one of the narrowest parts of the Chesapeake Bay and is open for tours from May through September.

Days End Farm Horse Rescue:

For more than 30 years, this Woodbine rescue has been saving abused and neglected horses while educating the public about equine and animal welfare. As of April 2021, the farm has begun scheduling educational farm tours for small groups! Visitors can tour the farm and facilities, meet the horses and learn their stories!

Baugher’s:

A staple in Carroll County since 1948, Baugher’s is a cozy family owned restaurant offering country style cooking with specials daily. Cap your visit off with a scoop of ice cream and check out the produce market attached next door. If you rather pick your own fruits and veggies, head to the Baugher’s family orchard located just a few miles up the road.

Sykesville Station:

Enjoy a meal with family and friends at an authentic 1880s train station in Sykesville. Situated next to the Patapsco River, trains still frequently chug right on by onlooking diners. This main street hot spot offers live weekly music, trivia and an occasional murder mystery show.

Antrim 1844:

Need a relaxing night away? Antrim 1844 is an outstanding choice offering upscale rooms and accommodations along with plenty amenities including a pool and tennis court. The property is also home to the critically acclaimed Smokehouse Restaurant with its award winning wine selection. Don’t want to spend the night out? That’s okay too, Smokehouse accepts reservations from all guests.

Stratosphere Social:

A newly renovated entertainment venue that offers all the fun one can handle under one roof. Axe throwing, bowling, trampolines, virtual reality, arcade games, and more. All that with a full service restaurant and bar. Enough said!

Hoffman’s Home Made Ice Cream & Deli:

While on a tour at McDaniel College the guide said, “before you leave you have to stop at Hoffman’s for ice cream”, so we did. This family owned ice cream shop and deli did not disappoint. Hoffman’s has been a favorite in Carroll County since 1947 and it’s one of our favorites now too, which is why it is a hidden gem!

WMAR

Brookside Gardens:

This 50-acre garden is situated within Wheaton Regional Park and is free to visit! There’s two conservatories available, a rose garden, rain garden and a butterfly garden among others! They also have a number of different programs and exhibits for kids to learn about the nature around them!

Adkins Arboretum:

This 4,000 acre park borders the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County and is open daily from dawn to dusk! There’s something here for everyone, whether it's a special program or event, an exhibit or an audio tour as you walk through the site. Even better, admission fees are waived through all of 2021!

Photographer, Kellen McCluskey

Assateague:

You can't come to Maryland without visiting Assateague Island. Not only are the beaches beautiful, but you can watch as these extraordinary wild horses roam the beach! Make sure you enjoy their beauty from a distance though to help make sure they continue to thrive on the island.

Jacqueline Larma/AP Wild horses roam on South Ocean Beach at Assateague Island National Seashore near Berlin, Md. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Paw Paw Tunnel:

The Paw Paw tunnel is a nearly 6 ½ mile canal tunnel on the C&O Canal in Allegany County. The tunnel was constructed in the 1850’s as a way for boaters to avoid the 6-mile stretch of the Potomac. Now it’s used for hiking, running and mountain biking, and comes with some amazing views.

Photo by Steve Dean/Courtesy Allegany County Tourism

Mallows Bay:

If you love the water and history, Mallows Bay in Charles County is a must for your list of things to do.This is a sanctuary for animals and old shipwrecks dating back to the Revolutionary War. But it’s most known for what’s known as the “Ghost Fleet”, the remains 100 wooden steamships. Those wrecks provide habitat in the Potomac River. You can walk to shore or paddle through the waters.

Courtesy: Matt McIntosh, NOAA. Mallows Bay

Goldpetal Farms:

A sunflower maze! Need we say more? Head down to St. Mary’s County and get lost in the sunflower fields, literally! The fields are only oped for a limited time, but while you are there you can also pick your own flowers.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium:

Home of the Aberdeen IronBirds, the high-A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The team is named after its owner, baseball's iron man and hometown hero Cal Ripken Jr. Fans here can get up and close with big league players of tomorrow. And the cool thing is the stadium looks like a miniature version of Camden Yards with a replica warehouse and all. Seats fill up quickly.

Flying Dog Brewery:

Based out of Frederick Maryland, Flying Dog has turned into one of the nation's top brewers. Prior to COVID-19 tours were offered but have been put on hold for now.

Green Meadows Petting Farm:

Get up and close to pet, feed, and learn about all kinds of farm animals. The farm offers other cool activities like several unique sliding boards as well as hayrides and pig races.

Catoctin Mountain Park:

Take in the sights and sounds of mother nature at this peaceful state park. Get a workout or an education. Lots of hiking trails to choose from, including one that leads to the great landmark Chimney Rock. There are also opportunities to learn about Native Americans quarrying rhyolite to make tools, production of charcoal for the iron industry, the operation of sawmills for lumber, and moon shining.

Lilypons Water Gardens:

Around for more than 100 years, Lilypons Water Gardens is a haven for gardening enthusiasts. Anytime of the year is picturesque. Visitors can spend hours bird watching or spotting an occasional frog or turtle, not to mention lily-pads the size you never thought existed.

The Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground:

Ever dreamed of camping out under the stars in an actual tree house? This one of a kind campground grants that wish in a secluded area that offers year-round hiking and river rafting. The highlight of this 25 acre property is the Hobbit House, that's right just like Lord of the Rings. It's usually booked months in advance so reserve early.

Washington Monument State Park:

The rugged stone tower is the first completed monument dedicated to U.S. President George Washington. An ideal place to spot an eagle and learn about the first major Civil War battle in Maryland.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Washington Monument State Park in Washington County

High Rock Overlook:

Normally miles of hiking is required to discover an overlook with spectacular views like this. Not at High Rock, it's located right off I-70 in Smithsburg. Sunset is the best time to take in the sprawling landscape. You might even notice graffiti in and around the area left by tourists who have visited in the past. Don't forget your camera.

Savage River Lodge:

A relaxing retreat for any occasion sits right in Western Maryland's Savage River State Forest. Glamp in style in a fully furnished cabin or curl up next to the fire place inside a Yurt. Wake up in the morning to muffins at your door step. For lunch or dinner, the Lodge offers a great selection of food and wine.

Patapsco Valley State Park:

While there is a ton to do and see in the park, we recommend visiting the Orange Grove Area known for it's swinging bridge over the Patapsco River. Once you bravely conquer the bridge, be sure to snap a few photos of cascade falls nearby.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Swinging Bridge in Orange Grove section of Patapsco Valley State Park

Inn at Perry Cabin:

This luxury resort is situated along the water in St. Michael's. Endless activities like boating, golfing, swimming, and tennis right at your fingertips. If you've ever seen the hit comedy flick Wedding Crashers, Inn at Perry Cabin is where the party was at.

Prince George's Stadium:

Home of the Bowie Baysox , the Double-A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Every seat is a good one at this fan friendly stadium that sits smack dab in the middle of Charm City and the nation's capital. From t-shirt giveaways to races around the bases, look for the Baysox promotional staff to put on the fun in between innings. Some games even end with a fantastic fireworks display.

Purdue Stadium:

On your way to Ocean City, stop by and catch a Delmarva Shorebirds game. They are the low-A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Much like Bowie or Aberdeen, there is no bad seat in the house. It's a guaranteed fun night out with the family.

Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park:

Zipline tree to tree from 50 feet up in the air plus go for a joy ride on the Tarzan swing. Located in Derwood at Rock Creek Regional Park, Go Ape is a true adrenaline rush for those seeking real adventure.

Swallow Falls State Park

If you love waterfalls, this is your kind of park. The highlight is Muddy Creek Falls. Standing at 60 feet, it's Maryland's highest free-falling waterfall. A short walk away is the park's namesake, Swallow Falls which is also a refreshing sight to see.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Muddy Creek Falls

Maryland DNR Swallow Falls

Here's one sent to us by Chris Furnace Town Historic Site:

Take a journey back in time on this 25-acre site on Maryland's Eastern Shore in Snow Hill. While taking a tour of this 19th century village you can see a Blacksmith Shop, a one-room schoolhouse, a print shop and many other buildings.

