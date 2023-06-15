Island Green Golf

Island Green is a family oriented entertainment center in Westminster Maryland. The center features a driving range, mini golf, live music venue, and full bar and pub. They also offer private suites for parties and corporate events!

Island Green is the perfect place for date night, family time, or your next event. The full service Pub & Grill features Island Green's award winning burgers and crab cakes as well as more than thirty beer selections.

Celebrate Flag Day at Island Green on June 17. Festivities include a concert by Lee Greenwood and a fundraiser to benefit Hero Dogs for Wounded Warriors.

Learn more and get tickets for the Flag Day celebration here.