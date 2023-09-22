Here's a list of Maryland events canceled due to to Tropical Storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE — Due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, a number of events in the Maryland area have been rescheduled or canceled.

Here at WMAR, we've complied a list below:

ARTSCAPE:

All scheduled festivities for Saturday are canceled due to the likely impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Despite normally being a rain or shine event, the storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds posing a potential safety risk to visitors.

The festival is expected to kickoff Friday at 5pm as originally scheduled.

Sofar the event remains on for Sunday, but check back here for the latest updates.

THE BIG DILL WORLD'S LARGEST PICKLE PARTY:

Due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, The World's Largest Pickle Party has been moved to the designated rain date of November 11 and 12 at Power Plant Live.

All tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.

Event organizers say they won't leave you in a pickle.

To learn more about the postponement, click here.

FESTIVAL FOR THE ANIMALS:

The Festival for the Animals event has been canceled due to severe weather.

Ticket-holders can expect an email with more information.

This is the animal shelter's largest fundraiser and this year it is being held at Padonia Park Club in Cockeysville.

For ticket information or to make a donation, click here.

TRIFECTA FESTIVAL:

Due to the impending severe weather, the Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival has been rescheduled to September 21, 2024.

All tickets for the new date will be honored.

If a refund is in order, email Etix here.