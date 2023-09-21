Rain or shine for the Festival for the Animals this weekend to benefit the Maryland SPCA

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Rain is in the forecast for Saturday but it won't stop the fun at the Festival for the Animals, benefiting the Maryland SPCA.

This is the animal shelter's largest fundraiser and this year it is being held at Padonia Park Club in Cockeysville.

Organizers say there will be plenty of activities for pets, including dog swimming, agility courses, contests and bobbing for hot dogs. There will also be things for their owners to do as well.

"All of the shelters in Maryland, including us, are full right now," said Katie Flory, director of community relations at the Maryland SPCA.

"We need all the financial support we can get and this event really helps us reach our goal."

The goal this year is to raise $320,000. Festival for the Animals goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., rain or shine. For ticket information or to make a donation, click here.