Artscape canceled Saturday due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE — After a three year hiatus, Artscape is officially back in Baltimore.

Unfortunately, the popular three-day event in the Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods has been shortened.

All scheduled festivities for Saturday are canceled due to the likely impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Despite normally being a rain or shine event, the storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds posing a potential safety risk to visitors.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, attendees, vendors, and the City's support teams are of paramount importance," Artscape said in a statement. "While we are enthusiastic for the return of Artscape and recognize that countless hours of dedication have gone into preparing for this weekend, we must prioritize safety above all else."

Still the festival is expected to kickoff Friday at 5pm as originally scheduled.

DJ Pee .Wee “Anderson .Paak”, the night's headliner takes the stage at 8:45pm in the 1400 block of Cathedral Street.

So far the event remains on for Sunday, but check back here for the latest updates.