"Creepywoods Haunted Forest" comes to White Marsh for Halloween

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The team behind Bennett's Curse Haunted House at Eastpoint Mall has launched a second Halloween attraction, this time at a farm in the White Marsh area.

It's called Creepywoods Haunted Forest, and it opened last weekend at Furnkas Farm, which is on Loreley Beach Road between the county landfill and Bird River.

Scenes from Creepywoods.com show truly terrifying monsters, on par with the usual terrors Marylanders have come to expect from Bennett's Curse.

Creepywoods Haunted Forest includes two attractions: The Woods, and The Ruins.

The new attraction is also the first fundraiser for the nonprofit Bennett's Adventures and Events, which "offers seasonally themed events and educational programs for the community" that include "workshops & seminars on theatrical arts, visual arts, special effects, music, sound & lighting and similar arts and entertainment technologies," according to a press release.

Jill Bennett, president of Bennett’s Adventures and Events, said in a statement:

Bringing families and friends together for a frightening experience helps to reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage surrounding region to engage with local communities and American life.

General admission for Creepywoods is $35, same as Bennett's Curse. Visitors can pay $60 for both attractions.

