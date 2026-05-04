Ever wanted to compete on a TV game show? Arundel Mills is about to welcome a special place like it!

HANOVER, Md. — Ever wanted to compete in a television game show?

While we can't exactly guarantee that you'll end up on TV, there's a perfect place which makes it feel like you are.

We're talking about Great Big Game Show, coming soon to Arundel Mills in Hanover.

It's a special place that offers everything from a live stage host to lights and buzzers, as you face-off with friends in head-to-head challenges.

Visitors get to choose a line-up of at least five rotating mini-games including strategy, trivia, speed tests, and more!

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No worries if you're unsure of how to play because there will be a video explaining the rules.

The team with the most points wins at which point they will literally be showered with confetti.

