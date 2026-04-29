A virtual reality version of Stranger Things & Squid Game is coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Ever wanted to jump through the television screen, into the world of Stranger Things or Squid Game?

May 8 is your chance...

That's when Sandbox VR opens in Harbor East on Aliceanna Street.

It's described as a "fully immersive virtual reality experience."

Visitors get to choose from 11 different VR experiences, including the new Stranger Things: Catalyst, which allows fans to step inside the heart of Hawkins’ darkest secrets.

Other experiences include Squid Game Virtuals, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, and Amber Sky 2088.

Tickets are now available.

Bookings before May 8 can save up to 50 percent, and will be entered to win free VR for a year.