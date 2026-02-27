Cupid's Undie Run, free ice skating and more this weekend!

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team says it's going to be a nice weekend (high 50s on Saturday?! I'll take it!) Here are just a few things happening around town this weekend.

Cupid's Undie Run

When: Saturday February 28

When: 12-4 p.m.

Where: The Admiral's Cup in Fells Point

Thankfully the weather is looking very pleasant to run in your underwear for a good cause. Proceeds from the Cupid's Undie Run go to the Children's Tumor Foundation. It starts with a mile or so jog around Fells Point and ends with a party at the Admiral's Cup. Click here to register.

Free Ice Skating

When: Saturday February 28

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: Middle Branch Park, Baltimore

No need to bundle up to hit the ice rink at Middle Branch Park on Saturday. There will be free ice skating and skate rentals, art activities and pony rides for kids, food and drink vendors and special appearances by champion figure skaters Ting Cui and Emmanuel Savary.

Liquid Courage 2026

When: Saturday February 28

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Baltimore Museum of Industry

Celebrate Maryland's cocktail and distilling history at this event. There will be tastings and pairings, workshops and demonstrations by local mixologists, as well as live music and food. Tickets are $125 for general admission, $90 for BMI members. Click here to purchase tickets.

Read Across America

When: Sunday March 1 and Monday March 2

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: B&O Railroad Museum, Baltimore

Bring the kids out to the B&O Railroad Museum for story time, part of the Read Across America initiative. There will be community leaders, authors and local media personalities reading to kids every half hour. Kids under 12 get free admission to the museum both days.

Note: I, Megan Knight, will be there on Monday to read at 10:30 a.m. Please come say hello!

