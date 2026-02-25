Trending milder this afternoon!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Satellite and radar imagery show an upper-level disturbance sliding through the Ohio River Valley this evening. Most high-resolution computer models keep the bulk of the precipitation trapped along the western slopes of the mountains tonight. Still, it’s plausible that a few showers sneak into our viewing area. With ground temperatures hovering around freezing, some wet snow could mix in with the rain.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Early rain showers and flurries linger through mid-morning with more sunshine to follow this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low-50s today! This will help melt some of the leftover snowpack on the ground. A storm system on Thursday looks to bring mostly rain showers to the area, especially around our southern communities. Depending on timing and temperature profiles, some flakes may mix in near the MD/Pa line. The weekend looks bright and beautiful with highs in the 40s and 50s! There are signs of wintry weather early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

