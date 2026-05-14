Chance The Rapper's tour celebrating 10-year anniversary of 'Coloring Book' to stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Chance The Rapper is celebrating 10 years since dropping his mixtape "Coloring Book," and his tour commemorating the occasion is set to have a stop in Baltimore.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper will bring The Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour to Nevermore Hall on Tuesday, August 25.

The Chicago native released "Coloring Book" back in May 2016, with features from Kirk Franklin, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, and more.

It would go on to win a GRAMMY Award, making Chance the first independent artist to win Best Rap Album.

Tickets will be available beginning with an artist pre-sale on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Additional pre-sales will run through the week of May 19, leading up to the general on-sale on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information about the concert and tickets, click here.