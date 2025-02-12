Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy headline star studded three-day concert in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — What do the songs American Idiot, A-Punk, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous, Sugar We're Goin Down, and Hey Soul Sister all have in common?

They can all be heard live this year in Ocean City!

Oceans Calling revealed a mega lineup for their third annual three-day festival going down at the OC Inlet September 26-28.

On Wednesday Green Day, Lenny Kravitz and Nelly were announced as opening night headliners.

They'll be joined by the Black Crowes, O.A.R., the Fray, Spin Doctors, and many others.

Oceans Calling

Noah Kahn leads a star studded Saturday with Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Modest Mouse, and Collective Soul.

Taking the stage with them is Franz Ferdinand, Mat Kearney and Natasha Bedingfield.

Ziggy Marley, Devo, and Marcy Playground will kick Sunday off, before Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Train, Vance Joy, and Michelle Branch close out the big weekend.

Presale begins February 14, on Valentines Day.