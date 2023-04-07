Big weekend ahead for new-look CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — For years, you knew it as the Baltimore Arena, downtown, a few clicks away from the Inner Harbor.

After a big transformation, it's CFG Bank Arena now, and this weekend, it’s welcoming two huge classic rock acts: Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles.

This weekend, things will get busy downtown.

For the Springsteen concert, part of Howard Street downtown will close at 7.

The following will be implemented Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 starting around 7:00 p.m. each evening:



Pratt Street left turn lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Lombard Street right lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Howard Street closed between Pratt and Baltimore Streets

"We’ve been talking about this forever," said Frank Remesch, general manager of the arena, "that Baltimore is an A-list town."

The night before the big weekend, his arena held a thank-you to employees and sponsors, with a private Earth, Wind and Fire concert. They’re also playing the arena in August, one of several big acts to get here in 2023.

When you get down to the arena, you'll notice a few new changes, including more seats, better concessions and an overall new look.

"Come early, eat, have a good time," said Mayor Brandon Scott, "But we have a traffic plan, we’ve been working with the folks at the arena, with the folks at the stadium.

"This is what big cities do," Remesch said. "Other cities do this, we can do this. We’re a great city. I have no concerns."