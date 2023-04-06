Traffic modifications for concerts at CFG Bank Arena this weekend

BALTIMORE — It's going to be a busy weekend in Baltimore. The Orioles' home opener is postponed until Friday. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday. The arena will also play host to The Eagles Saturday night.
In preparation for a high volume of drivers in the city, Baltimore's Department of Transportation released traffic modifications ahead of those events.
The following will be implemented Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 starting around 7:00 p.m. each evening:
- Pratt Street left turn lane closure onto northbound Howard Street
- Lombard Street right lane closure onto northbound Howard Street
- Howard Street closed between Pratt and Baltimore Streets
For anyone leaving the parking garage each evening, there will be a temporary two-way traffic pattern along Howard Street. Anyone leaving the garage will be able to head north on Howard Street after the event, or drive south to get to southbound I-395.
Expect to see traffic officers directing traffic and keep an eye out for pedestrians when approaching designated crosswalks.
