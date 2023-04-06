Traffic modifications for concerts at CFG Bank Arena this weekend

BALTIMORE — It's going to be a busy weekend in Baltimore. The Orioles' home opener is postponed until Friday. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday. The arena will also play host to The Eagles Saturday night.

In preparation for a high volume of drivers in the city, Baltimore's Department of Transportation released traffic modifications ahead of those events.

The following will be implemented Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 starting around 7:00 p.m. each evening:



Pratt Street left turn lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Lombard Street right lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Howard Street closed between Pratt and Baltimore Streets

For anyone leaving the parking garage each evening, there will be a temporary two-way traffic pattern along Howard Street. Anyone leaving the garage will be able to head north on Howard Street after the event, or drive south to get to southbound I-395.

Expect to see traffic officers directing traffic and keep an eye out for pedestrians when approaching designated crosswalks.

