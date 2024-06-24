Baltimore Trans Pride returning for third year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is one of only a handful of cities nationwide to host a Trans Pride, as a separate event from the more traditional Pride celebrations.

Now in its third year, the organizers of Baltimore Trans Pride say they're excited to be part of this newer movement to celebrate the transgender community.

"It was just a breath of fresh air," said Trans Pride coordinator Jabari Lyles about the launch of the event in 2022. "Often we see that the trans community is often sidelined in mainstream Pride celebrations, so it was so nice to be at a celebration that was centered just on us and for us. There was a strong sense of community, the food and entertainment was great, and honestly it felt like what I've always wanted Pride to feel like."

Baltimore Trans Pride is happening June 29, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It'll take place in the Station North and South Charles Village areas, with a Grand March at 1 p.m. and a Block Party at 3 p.m.

Lyles said:

There's been an incredible momentum for trans liberation, and so many in the trans community are tired of being sidelined when we were pioneers of so much queer organizing... With all of this legislation and anti-trans policies and politicians, I think it's so encouraging to see trans communities around the country create spaces for themselves. Baltimore is one of the few cities that has a trans pride, and I think that's something we should all be proud of.

The theme of this year's event is "Always Stay Sparkly," in tribute to Meghan Riley Lewis, a trans woman who was murdered in Bel Air last year.

Ronnie Taylor, director of operations at Baltimore's Safe Haven, said the trans community is using this theme "to continue on with her legacy and her work. We're going to stay sparkly and do it like Meghan would."

Dominique Jackson, who starred in "Pose," the FX series about NYC ballroom culture, will be a special guest at the event. Hip-hop artist KenTheMan will headline the block party.

Lyles said there's been a pretty steady amount of interest in the event, with a few thousand people attending. Lyles noted there will be more than 50 vendors at the block party, and Trans Pride is an all-day event.

More information about Baltimore Trans Pride is available here.

