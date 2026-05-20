Artscape returns to downtown Baltimore this weekend with the Roots, Stephanie Mills, and questionable weather

BALTIMORE — Memorial Day weekend is days away.

Artscape returns to Baltimore this weekend with top headliners Artscape returns to Baltimore this weekend with top headliners

This means Artscape, America's largest free outdoor arts festival, is right around the corner.

Vendors, food, and the Scout art fair are back at the war memorial building.

However, the live entertainment is the main character.

The Roots as well as R&B singer Stephanie Mills are the headline acts.

But there's questionable weather in the forecast.

It's something that does not surprise Mayor Brandon Scott.

"Gratefully, it will not be 107 degrees as it has often been for Arcscape," says Mayor Scott.

"So I personally don't mind like a 59, 60 degree day that maybe has some overcast, and listen, I have stood out in the rain and watched the roots before. I'll do it again."

Artscape runs Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 9pm in downtown Baltimore.