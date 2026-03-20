A Spring Equinox celebration and family wellness expo are just a few things happening around town this weekend

Spring officially arrives today! Rita's Italian Ice is giving away free, 6 ounce Italian ice to celebrate.

Here's a look at a few events happening around town this weekend. If you have an event coming up you'd like us to highlight, email us at newsroom@wmar.com.

Spring Equinox Celebration

When: Saturday March 21, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Carrie Murray Nature Center, 1901 Ridgetop Rd. Baltimore

What: Join us for a joyful community gathering to welcome spring, featuring a gentle forest walk, warm herbal tea, and nature-inspired activities that celebrate renewal and new beginnings! Tickets are $5

Black Family Wellness Expo

When: Saturday March 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Edgewood Middle School, 2311 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood

What: This community-centered event is designed to promote health, wellness, and family empowerment by connecting individuals and families with valuable resources, local organizations, and wellness information. The expo will feature health and wellness vendors, kids activities and giveaway. It's free to attend but registration is required.

Caring Carroll Flea Market

When: Saturday March 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 East Main Street, Westminster

What: There will be Spring/Easter decor, jewelry and more. Funds raised go to support the non-profit's senior care receivers who are eligible for financial assistance. Caring Carroll provides transportation services for people 60 and over in Carroll County.