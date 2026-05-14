Liberty Tree planted in Druid Hill Park

DRUID HILL PARK, M.d. — Liberty Trees are being planted in every county of Maryland, in advance of America's 250th anniversary, and on Thursday, Baltimore City got its tree.

The Liberty Tree, a small tulip poplar, was planted at Druid Hill Park.

The tree was propagated from the historic Maryland Liberty Tree that once stood at St. John's College in Annapolis.

Senator Chris VanHollen was slated to attend Thursday's ceremony, but his schedule changed. A member of his staff read remarks on his behalf, "The Liberty Tree stood as a symbol of civic participation, shared purpose, and the belief that ordinary people could shape their shared future. Planting Baltimore's Liberty Tree in Druid Hill Park and the trees you're planting in each of Maryland's 23 counties carry that legacy forward while also demonstrating the importance of our continued mission to create a healthier, greener, and stronger Baltimore for future generations."

Druid Hill Park, home to Baltimore’s Forestry Division headquarters, will also see additional grove plantings as part of the event. These trees will improve air quality, manage stormwater, and enhance community well-being.

Another descendant of the state's original 1775 Liberty Tree was planted in Annapolis back in March.