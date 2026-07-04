COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra drew a large crowd to Oregon Ridge in Baltimore County on a hot summer night to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

This year's Star Spangled 250 event features two nights of performances, double the usual celebration, to mark the milestone anniversary.

'A great time': Hundreds brave the heat to celebrate America's 250th with the BSO at Oregon Ridge Hundreds brave the heat to celebrate America's 250th with the BSO

"It's just a great time, families, music, fireworks, it's just wonderful," Michelle Harley said.

Doug and Michelle Harley attended last year and came prepared for the heat.

Taylor Epps Doug and Michelle Harley at the event

"I fully expected it, and I like seeing that everybody has taken steps to stay cool," Doug Harley said.

For Dawn Scardina, the heat was not going to stop her from coming to see the show.

"I decided, hmm, something to write off my bucket list," Scardina said. "Apparently we all have fans and sunscreen and whatever we need. The best thing is snowballs."

Attendees came decked out in stars and stripes to mark the big milestone and watch the fireworks.

"When I watch fireworks, I just feel a whole nother year's gone by," Micah Gianoutsos-Jordan said. "Like it's just been a nation for a while, and that's cool to reflect on."

Taylor Epps Sean Leddon, Micah Gianoutsos-Jordan, Michael Lanahan and Claire Gianoutsos-Jordan at the event

For others, the music was the heart of the celebration.

"It's awe-inspiring. It's the kind of music that touches your heart and soul, and you feel very proud as an American," Michelle Harley said.

The BSO performed a medley of classics. Including, of course, the national anthem, sung by this year's BSO's 'O Say Can You Sing' competition winner.

Music Director Jonathon Heyward led the orchestra at Oregon Ridge for the first time.

"We are a gatherer; that's part of what we do. That's why we make music and to be in the community in this way is important, so we're really excited and for me to make my debut here is thrilling," Heyward said. "Bring on the heat, bring on the storms, we'll still be here."

To celebrate a country that means so much to so many.

"It means everything. Free will. Free speech. Home. Safety," Scardina said.

"I believe in the values of this country as the founding fathers put them forth, and I believe the flag stands for us all," Michelle Harley said.

Gates open at 5:30 for the second night of performances on July 4. The concert begins at 8 pm with a 20-minute intermission and fireworks at approximately 9:30PM.

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