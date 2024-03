CATONSVILLE, Md. — A woman is dead after a house fire in Catonsville Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the female remain under investigation.

Fire crews arrived to the 100 block of Helms Pick Court around 11:22 p.m.

Officials say the fire was upgraded to a working fire with rescue once crews noticed a vehicle in the driveway.

Firefighters reported hoarding conditions and found the victim in a second floor hallway.

The fire was contained just after midnight.