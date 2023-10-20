This air fryer oven is just $140 today (regularly $570)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering adding an air fryer to your kitchen or purchasing one as a holiday gift, Amazon is having a great deal on a Whall air fryer oven now for a limited time.

Regularly priced at $569.99, this 30-quart Whall air fryer oven is on sale for $169.99, plus you can save an additional $30 by clipping a coupon at checkout for a total savings of 75%, or $400.

The air fryer oven has 11 presets including meat, bread, pizza, reheat and even one just for French fries. It works as an air fryer, convection oven and steamer and can hold a 12-inch pizza, seven-pound chicken or six slices of toast, just as an example.

MORE: The best air fryers

The air fryer oven also comes with a digital thermometer, which monitors the food’s internal temperature while it’s cooking. It is also equipped with a light that turns on during cooking so you can see your food.

$139.99 (was $569.99) at Amazon

You do not need a Prime membership to get the deal, but you will need one if you want free one-day shipping and free returns. Your first 30 days are free, then you will be charged $14.99 per month if you choose to keep the membership.

The deal is listed as a “lightning deal,” which means it will only be on sale for a very short time and there is a limited amount of product. Once it is sold out, the sale will end, so you will want to order as quickly as possible to make sure you can grab one.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.