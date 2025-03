Your St. Patrick's Day forecast

BALTIMORE — Happy St. Patrick's Day! Drying out early with clouds gradually eroding through the afternoon. High temperatures will rise near 60° with a noticeable northwest breeze. Warming up with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday with some scattered showers. Temperatures cool Friday before leveling off by next weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.