You'll need the umbrella today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another day with temperatures in the low-80s with a round of scattered showers arrives this afternoon and evening. Expect to hear some rumbles of thunder. A more robust cold front slides through Thursday, delivering more rain and thunderstorms to the region!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.
Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.