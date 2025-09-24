You'll need the umbrella today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another day with temperatures in the low-80s with a round of scattered showers arrives this afternoon and evening. Expect to hear some rumbles of thunder. A more robust cold front slides through Thursday, delivering more rain and thunderstorms to the region!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.