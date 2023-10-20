Wrapping up the work week with a few rain showers

BALTIMORE — The work week closes out with some warmer temperatures and late day rain showers. While we get lucky to see another day of our highs in the 70s, a cold front fast approaching our state will bring in rain showers by this evening. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard but there is no threat of severe weather with this system. The rain showers will slowly fade as the low pressure system heads to the northeast. This track will allow for cold air to filter in and cap our temperatures in the low 60s as we kick off the new work week. As we progress into the work week a warm up takes shape again as we rise back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

7 day forecast

Today A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.