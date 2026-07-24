Wonderful weather to finish the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A splendid finish to the week with low humidity and high temperatures in the low-80s! The weekend remains rain-free for much of central Maryland with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few showers could develop off to the west on Sunday. A summer-like feel takes over next week with highs near 90° and more humidity! Scattered showers and thunderstorms return early week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.