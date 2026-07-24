Wonderful weather to finish the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A splendid finish to the week with low humidity and high temperatures in the low-80s! The weekend remains rain-free for much of central Maryland with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few showers could develop off to the west on Sunday. A summer-like feel takes over next week with highs near 90° and more humidity! Scattered showers and thunderstorms return early week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5-10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.