Wintry weather potential today

BALTIMORE — Wet snowflakes and sleet will mix with rain around mid-morning across the ridgetops northwest of the metro. Little to no accumulation is expected. By noon, the majority of the area should just see cold rain, which will linger into the evening hours. Periods of moderate to heavy rain can be expected at times. This will clear out overnight with breezy winds. Chilly and blustery on Thursday with wind gusts upwards of 40 mph at times. Drier with a mix of sun & clouds late-week. Friday will be very chilly with highs struggling to hit the mid-40s. There will be plenty of dry time this weekend with milder temperatures, in the low-50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday afternoon/evening. Early next week, there will be intervals of clouds and sun with seasonal temperatures, in the 40s.

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain. High near 48. East wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 38. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.