Wintry start to March

Good morning, happy March!

Off to quite a start... Snow and a Winter Weather Advisory are expected across the western tier of the state through Tuesday. Starting as snow, we will see a changeover going into Tuesday as temperatures rise. Following Tuesday, rain and mild temperatures settle over us. A few above-average high temperatures will be thrown into the 7-Day mix. Anything that sticks on Monday, trace to 2 inches, will melt very quickly by Wednesday.

Please be careful with any travel Monday and Tuesday!

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Snow likely before 3am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then rain, snow, and freezing rain likely after 4am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 10am. Patchy fog between 1pm and 4pm. High near 48.

Tuesday Night

Rain. Low around 42.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.