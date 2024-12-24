Wintry mix on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE — Merry Christmas Eve! If you're traveling this morning, use extra caution! There is potential for freezing rain at the onset of the event as the moisture works into our northwestern suburbs around sunrise. Watch for icy roads, slick sidewalks, and especially on bridges and overpasses that are left untreated. Any ice should melt fast as temperatures warm up into the mid-40s this afternoon. It stays mild and dry the rest of the week with readings in the mid 40s and dry skis. The weekend looks warmer with temps back into the 50s. There are rain chances both days.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain through early afternoon. High near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Partly cloudy. Drying out, with a high near 55.