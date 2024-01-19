Winter Weather Advisories today

BALTIMORE — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight as light snow showers arrive during the morning commute. Side streets and untreated roads could be messy. Most locations can expect 1-3" of snow with locally higher amounts near the state line when it's all said and done. Snow showers taper off this evening and skies clear heading into Saturday, which will reinforce a bitterly cold set up. Morning temperatures this weekend will range in the teens with single digit wind chills. Afternoon highs on Saturday will only climb into the upper-20s and it will feel like the teens for the Ravens game. Remaining blustery on Sunday with highs climbing near freezing. Warming up into next week with rain chances increasing mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Snow. High near 33. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Snow, mainly before 8pm. Low around 17. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 10-22 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.