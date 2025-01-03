Winter Weather Advisories on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect place from 1 pm until 7 pm for most of central Maryland today. There is a fast moving clipper system that will move over our area early afternoon and into the early evening hours. Rain transitions over to a mix and then eventually snow. We expect a quick burst of snow around the evening commute that could drop visibility and lay down a light coating up to 2" across the higher elevations near the state line. Temperatures will warm up into the low-40s this afternoon. Trending colder this weekend with readings in the mid-30s. It will be blustery for the Ravens game with wind gusts around 35 mph and low wind chills. A more potent area of low pressure will impact the region on Sunday night through Monday. There is a growing chance that this system will produce plowable snowfall, which will likely impact the Monday morning commute. If we can get enough warm air aloft this system will become a wintry mix event. A wintry mix of ice, rain, and snow would cut snowfall totals. There is still uncertainty with the placement of the snow and how much warm air invades the region. Plan on a messy drive into work on Monday. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates. Temperatures fall heading into the middle of the week, either at or below freezing for most.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 25. West wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Snow. Low around 24.

Monday Snow. High near 32.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.