Winter Weather Advisories in effect this morning

BALTIMORE — Freezing rain moves in early-making for a slick morning commute. Cold rain takes over this afternoon and icy conditions will no longer be an issue for us. Ice totals around Baltimore will range from a light glaze to 0.10" of ice, while areas further north and west can see up to 0.25" of ice. If you are in the mountains or near them you could see locally higher amounts. Friday will slowly dry out during the morning hours and be filled with second half sunshine as we head into the weekend. While there is more sunshine during the weekend forecast, breezy winds will make us feel colder than the 40s we will have as our daytime highs. The dry pattern blends into next week and the chilly air holds in place for us as well as we march on towards Christmas.

Stay tuned and stay safe!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all rain after 7am. High near 43. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 39. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday A slight chance of rain before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.