Winter Storm Warning For Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northernmost communities until 1pm Monday. All other counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 4pm Monday. An area of low pressure will bringing an abundance of moisture our way after a cold front slides through this evening. We've been tracking this potential for several days, but their have been discrepancies on where the location of a heavy band of snow will develop. Widespread totals of 2-4" are likely with several locations picking up 6"+. Frigid wind chills dominate the evening, with cold temperatures lingering for a large part of the forecast. Another chance for snow showers arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning.

WMAR

Tonight Snow, possibly mixed with rain and sleet, becoming all snow after 4am. Low around 30. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Snow, mainly before 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 36. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday A chance of rain or freezing rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%

