Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning & Winter Weather Advisory!

We have an array of winter weather alerts that are in effect for our area this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cecil, southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, St. Marys, Calvert, and southeast Harford Counties. Widespread snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely, with isolated locations picking up a little more. Northwest winds gusting around 40 mph Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the eastern shore, and central and northern Delaware. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Snow will become heavy at times tonight through Saturday morning. Snowfall rates near one inch per hour are possible, with significant reductions in visibility. Falling snow will diminish west to east early Saturday afternoon, but areas of blowing snow may continue into Saturday night.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for extreme southern and eastern Maryland (including Ocean City) Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. After the snow exits on Saturday, breezy winds will dominate and filter in dry, frigid, Arctic air. Winds will gust up to 40mph across the area.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 20s, while wind chills spend most of the day in single digits! Saturday evening will be bitterly cold as well and by Sunday morning some folks will wake up to subzero wind chills!

