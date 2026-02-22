Winter storm possible Sunday

Good morning,

Sunday is looking like an interesting set-up forecast wise. We will see rain and snow mixing as we progress through the next several hours of the morning, with temperatures hovering in the 30s. Winds will pick up as we see this transition throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Everything turns to snow as we look towards the end of Sunday and roll into Monday.

Please use caution if you have to travel tomorrow! A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Monday morning. Relief arrives Tuesday as we see drier skies return. Rain returns with a little warmth on Thursday.

Have a safe rest of your weekend!