Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Winter storm possible Sunday

Forecasts have been uncertain throughout the workweek surrounding Sunday's storm. Snow accumulation is looking possible.
Posted
and last updated

Good morning,
Sunday is looking like an interesting set-up forecast wise. We will see rain and snow mixing as we progress through the next several hours of the morning, with temperatures hovering in the 30s. Winds will pick up as we see this transition throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Everything turns to snow as we look towards the end of Sunday and roll into Monday.

Please use caution if you have to travel tomorrow! A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Monday morning. Relief arrives Tuesday as we see drier skies return. Rain returns with a little warmth on Thursday.
Have a safe rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft