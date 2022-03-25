Winter Returns!

WMAR

After a couple of weeks of spring-like temperatures, mother nature is deciding to smack us back down to reality this weekend. Temperatures will be colder each day as we progress through the next three days. Saturday, another cold front will slide through our area. There will not be a ton of moisture associated with this front, but I still expect some widely scattered showers.

A few showers are likely during the morning, but better opportunities for showers will arrive heading through the early afternoon. There will still be plenty of dry time, and looks like we dry out just in time for all of the evening festivities — Toby Mac is in town and so it Todrick Hall... you choose!

We dry out just in time for Sunday, but unfortunately the cold air and breezy winds make for a blustery afternoon/evening. Winds will be out of the northwest, gusting up to 30 mph. This means we will have a significant wind chill for most of the day. While temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s, wind chills— or feels like temperatures, will only top out in the upper 30s. Take that thicker coat out of back out of the closet, you'll need it again on Monday too!

