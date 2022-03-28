Winter Is Back To Start The Week

Winter is back today into mid-week. Cold today. It will feel like the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon and snow is possible. A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday morning. Spring returns on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s and showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Showers may linger into Friday morning with highs in the mid 60s. Temps will remain in the 60s into the weekend. Saturday looks dry with showers possible on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered flurries before 4pm, then isolated snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Scattered flurries before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and sleet after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Showers after 9am. High near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

