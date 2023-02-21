Windy with a chance for isolated showers today

BALTIMORE — Mild and windy today with temperatures back in the low to mid-60s and wind gusts up to 30-40 mph at times. There is a chance for some showers with a few rumbles of thunder midday as a cold front works it's way through. Rapid drying is expected late day behind the front with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday will be more seasonal, in the 50s with the chance for some scattered showers as a warm front moves through. Thursday is the day we could challenge the record high temperature of 78 degrees that was set back in 1874! Drier and gusty on Friday with highs in the mid to upper-50s. The weekend brings a slight chance for a wintry mix, but it looks to stay to the south of the metro. Sunday will be windy and milder, in the mid-50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A chance of snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.