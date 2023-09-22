Windy & wet this weekend

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase today and the showers likely hold off until after sunset. Bands of moderate to heavy rain move in overnight through Saturday. Average rainfall totals of 1-3" can be expected with localized amounts around 3-5" south and east of I-95. Heavy rain could lead to urban and small stream flooding, especially around low-lying areas. Coastal flooding along the beaches will be a concern as well. Isolated and localized flooding is possible for locations along the Bay, where wind gusts will be the strongest upwards of 40-50 mph. The saturated ground and gusty winds could lead to isolated wind damage to trees and power lines. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southern Maryland. Showers from this system will spill into Sunday. Rain chances diminish in the evening. Monday looks much drier with highs in the low to mid-70s. Keeping another eye out for another rain chance late next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a north wind 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.