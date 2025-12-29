Windy conditions to start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Spotty showers are possible this morning before conditions gradually clear out this afternoon. Temperatures start off mild, in the 50s, before they tumble throughout the remainder of the day. Wind Advisories are in effect, as gusts could exceed 45 mph. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items! Winds remain elevated on Tuesday. The weather will be quiet as we ring in the new year, with high temperatures in the mid-30s late-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely before noon. Gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around into the 30s later today. Windy, with a west wind of 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40-50 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 38.