Winds will be whipping today!

BALTIMORE — Starting off with clouds and a few rain showers early. Conditions clear up by late-morning and sunshine and winds increase this afternoon. Winds gusts near 35 mph can be expected. Clear and a bit breezy on Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds in store for Friday with slightly cooler temperatures. A storm system impacts the region Friday night into Saturday-bringing the chance for mainly cold rain showers. Temperatures will range in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.