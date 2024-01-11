Winds relax and the sun shines!

BALTIMORE — Drier and less breezy today with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-50s. Starting off Friday dry with clouds increasing and high temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. Another system brings the potential for rain Friday late-afternoon through early Saturday morning and winds will remain gusty throughout the weekend. Temperatures take a hit on Sunday, with afternoon highs more seasonal, in the low-40s. Less breezy with a chance for some flurries or light rain showers on MLK Day. Temperatures plummet through the middle of next week with the potential for rain and snow on Tuesday. Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs around freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Rain likely after 4pm. Increasing clouds and winds, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of rain before 7am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

M.L.King Day Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of flurries and showers. A high near 39.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday A chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 31.