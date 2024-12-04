Winds become blustery

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Feeling like early January with cold morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry, but breezy today with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. A disturbance swings through early Thursday morning, bringing our next chance of a few rain showers and perhaps some snowflakes! Little to no accumulation is expected once again. Wind gusts up to 45 mph can be expected on Thursday as the system moves eastward. Make sure the holiday decorations and trash cans are secured! Trending milder next week with high temperatures in the 50s on Monday and near 60° on Tuesday! You'll need to break out the umbrella as rain returns early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.