Wildfire smoke lingers

BALTIMORE — The air will still be unhealthy for sensitive groups today as the haze sticks around. A disturbance brings the potential for showers and rumbles of thunder this afternoon into the early-evening hours. High temperatures will range in the mid-70s today before the warm up takes place this weekend. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s, possible nearing 90° on Sunday! The air quality is expected to improve throughout the weekend, especially into next week. Much needed widespread rain is still expected to travel through the area on Monday. Thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs will range in the mid-80s for much of next week with mostly dry conditions mid-week.

Have a good day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Widespread haze before 2am. Patchy smoke before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 84.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 63.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, mostly dry with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.