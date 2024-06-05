Wilder weather on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty storms and showers are possible in the morning, but the bulk of the rain and storms hold off until mid to late-afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a level 1/5 risk for isolated strong to severe storms. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and even some small hail are all possible. An isolated tornado is not out of the question either. High temperatures today will warm into the low to mid-80s. Storms and showers linger into Thursday, but it looks mostly dry in the evening. Friday and into the weekend is trending dry with temperatures in the low 80s and lower humidity. Next week start off dry with seasonal temperatures.

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind increasing to 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70.

Thursday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.