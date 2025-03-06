Wild wind today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Hang on to your hats folks because it will be gusty out there today! Northwest winds will gust up to 40-45 mph at times. Make sure everything is tied down and your trash cans are secured! Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels today and Friday with highs in the 50s. Winds will be more relaxed on Friday with some added sunshine! A few spotty showers are possible Saturday morning with a drier afternoon to follow. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend so you need to turn your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night. A big warm up is expected next week with high temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 32. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.